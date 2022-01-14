Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash along Buford Dam Road

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash early Friday morning.
A deputy said he saw a vehicle failing to stay in its lane several times shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Buford Dam Road.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy attempted to stop the suspected DUI driver, however, he drove off at a high speed. The driver continued driving erratically and crashed near Rockport Drive, investigators said.
The 49-year-old man was taken to North Fulton Hospital, where he died due to his injuries. The crash is currently being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.