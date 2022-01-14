Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash along Buford Dam Road

The sheriff's office said the deputy attempted to stop the suspected DUI driver, however, he drove off at a high speed.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash early Friday morning.

A deputy said he saw a vehicle failing to stay in its lane several times shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Buford Dam Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy attempted to stop the suspected DUI driver, however, he drove off at a high speed. The driver continued driving erratically and crashed near Rockport Drive, investigators said.