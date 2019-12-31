ATLANTA — A woman was killed after a stolen car sped away from a police patrol car, ran a red light and crashed into her vehicle Tuesday morning, according to the authorities.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. and Donald L. Hollowell Parkway.

According to Atlanta Police, the driver of a stolen Dodge Charger saw a marked patrol car pull up behind him. The driver then sped away.

The Georgia State Patrol said the stolen Dodge Charger ran the light at that intersection and struck a Toyota Corolla.

The woman inside the Toyota was taken to a hospital,where she was pronounced dead, according to the GSP.

The suspect from the stolen car ran away and remained on the run, the GSP said.

Atlanta Police spokesperson Carlos Campos said, "We are conducting an internal investigation, which includes review of available video, to determine if the officer chased the vehicle prior to the crash.”

OTHER HEADLINES:

'Sick & Twisted': EMS dark humor page exposed

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old