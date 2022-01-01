Police say driver dies in fiery crash in Atlanta, passenger rescued by EMS

It happened early Saturday morning on the ramp from GA-400 South to I-85 South, police said.

ATLANTA — A driver died early Saturday morning in a fiery wreck in Atlanta, police said, while a passenger was rescued by EMS.

According to Atlanta Police, it happened around 3 a.m. when the driver struck a concrete barrier wall on the GA-400 South ramp to I-85 South.

That caused the car to overturn and catch fire. When officers arrived, the car was engulfed in flames and the driver had died.

Police said EMS pulled the passenger from the wreck and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.