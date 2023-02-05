1 dead, several others injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County home, police say

This is a developing story.

BUFORD, Ga. — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a car crashed into a Gwinnett County home late Sunday night, according to police.

Gwinnett County 911 said police suggested the driver died from their injuries as a result of the incident. At least two to three other people are hurt, authorities said.

The mobile home is located on Horizon Parkway near Buford, which is in the Countryside Village of Gwinnett community.

It is not yet known what caused the driver to crash into the home. Authorities also said it is unknown if anyone else was inside the car at the time.

