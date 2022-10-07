1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says

The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said.

The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.

After impact, the semi-truck burst into flames and became fully engulfed, according to the report. The driver of the tractor-trailer only suffered minor injuries.

Lula Road, just west of Georgia State Route 365, was closed for just over an hour before it reopened at 7:30 p.m.

Georgia State Patrol announced that the investigation is still ongoing and will release any further information regarding the wreck as it becomes available.