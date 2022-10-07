x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says

The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median.
Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said.

The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.

After impact, the semi-truck burst into flames and became fully engulfed, according to the report. The driver of the tractor-trailer only suffered minor injuries.

Lula Road, just west of Georgia State Route 365, was closed for just over an hour before it reopened at 7:30 p.m.

Georgia State Patrol announced that the investigation is still ongoing and will release any further information regarding the wreck as it becomes available.

UPDATE 7:30 P.M. The accident on Lula Road has been cleared and traffic can now move through the area. One person was...

Posted by Hall County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 7, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Atlanta Pride returns after pandemic hiatus

Before You Leave, Check This Out