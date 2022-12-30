1 dead after double shooting in southeast Atlanta

Authorities said the second person injured was taken to Grady Hospital in a private car where they are recovering.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was shot to death and another was injured in the southeast area of the city.

Officials said that the incident happened at two different locations just several blocks down the street from each other.

Police arrived on Kipling Street SE where they found a person dead from a gunshot wound. Officers also received a call of a person shot from a location on McDonough Boulevard SE.

Authorities said the second person injured was taken to Grady Hospital in a private car where they are recovering.

Officials said investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Police have not identified a suspect, but did detain someone on the scene.

The identify of the person shot to death has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.