At least 1 dead, 9 people displaced after house fire in Atlanta's East Lake neighborhood, officials say

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and nine more are displaced after a fire ripped through a one-story home in southeast Atlanta Friday night, fire officials said.

Around 9:35 p.m., Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to a home off Carter Avenue in Atlanta's East Lake neighborhood, not far from East Lake Golf Club, in response to a structure fire with a person possibly trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the house engulfed in flames and after searching the home, they found one person dead inside.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and right now, no one else has been reported injured.

At least nine people in the home are now displaced after the fire, officials said.