Pedestrian killed in crash on Austell Road in Cobb County

The incident happened Monday night, Cobb Police said.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed Monday night in Cobb County after he was hit while walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Austell Road, police said.

The fatal pedestrian crash happened near Austell Circle just before 9 p.m. The Cobb County Police Department identified the man only as a Hispanic male who appeared to be 35-40 years old.

Cobb Police said the portion of the roadway in which the man was walking was also unlit. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The driver, a 43-year-old from Atlanta, was not injured. Police did not indicate if the drive would possibly face any charges in the incident. They said the collision remains under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to call 770-499-3987.