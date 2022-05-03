Two dead in fatal wreck in South Fulton

A third person was transported to the hospital.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a wreck in South Fulton, fire officials said.

Lt. Eric Jackson with the City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department told 11Alive the two people who died were in the same car, while a third person was taken to the hospital.

The crash involved two vehicles, Jackson said, and occurred at Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road.

There was no immediate information on the identity or ages of the victims.