Father of 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run devastated

Police have still not identified a suspect or vehicle.

ATLANTA — The family of a 9-year-old killed in a hit-and-run outside an Atlanta rec center is sharing their grief that Jamal Dean’s life was taken too soon.

Christopher Dean said he can't go a minute without crying about his son, adding that his child was his everything.

"He was my baby. I am so devastated," said Dean.

The grieving father said they just celebrated his son's birthday in October. Jamal moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta this past summer with his mom.

Christopher still lives in LA, but flew out yesterday posting this message, “I’m currently at LAX. Appreciate the love that everyone sent. If I’m not able to get to y’all individually just know that I truly appreciate it – I really do."

Christopher said his son played basketball and football, but basketball was his favorite and Steph Curry was his favorite player.

Atlanta police said a vehicle hit Jamal on Cleveland Avenue near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center Tuesday evening. Witnesses tell 11 Alive that Jamal was attending a basketball event at the center along with dozens of other families.

They said traffic had backed up because of the event and a driver allegedly tried to go around the line of cars, hitting Jamal.