x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local News

Father arrested after police say daughter was taken without authorization

Atlanta Police Department successfully located the child in good health, and she has been reunited with her family.
Credit: Atlanta Police

ATLANTA — Police have arrested Melvin Castellanos after investigators successfully located his 16-year-old daughter, following reports from her mother that she was taken without authorization.

Atlanta Police launched a search for the teen Thursday morning after it was reported that Castellanos took  the teen from her home.

Atlanta Police Department successfully located the child in good health, and she has been reunited with her family.

APD said Castellanos was arrested and taken into custody by Zavalla Police  Crystal City, Texas during a traffic stop.

The investigation remains ongoing and officials are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Related Articles