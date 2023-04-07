Father creates Elon scholarship to honor son killed in alleged murder-suicide

Dr. Christopher Edwards created a scholarship to honor his late son, who was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide back in 2019.

ELON, N.C. — A father who lost his two children and wife in an apparent murder-suicide is honoring his late son with a new scholarship.

Dr. Christopher Edwards created two scholarships to honor his late son, Chris Edwards II.

The 24-year-old and his sister, Erin, were shot in an apparent murder-suicide back in 2019. Investigators believe their mother, Marsha Edwards, shot her two children before turning the gun on herself.

The loss of life rocked residents in Cobb County and those at Elon University, where Chris Edwards II attended.

To honor his late son, Edwards launched a scholarship in his name. The Christopher Edwards II ’18 Elon Engagement Scholarship will be given to two incoming students who plan on studying communication, according to the university’s website.

The two students that are selected must be committed to “community and civic engagement, leadership and service,” the website said.

Edwards also created an award in his son’s name. The Christopher Edwards II ’18 Award for Sports Journalism is given to one graduating senior, who is successful in academics, has contributed to their major and “demonstrated mastery within sports journalism,” according to the website.

To honor both his son and daughter, the EVECE Foundation was created at Elon University. Recognized for their passion for journalism, the foundation was created to help other students follow "in their footsteps," the website said.