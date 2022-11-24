Father and daughter killed in Thanksgiving crash in Cherokee County

A family of four was inside the car hit, and deputies said that two did not survive.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A father and daughter are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton. Cherokee deputies said a Ford F-150 was headed eastbound when they crossed the middle line and hit another car.

There was a family of four inside the car that was hit, and deputies said that two did not survive. The 52-year-old father and his 18-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat, were killed in the crash.

His wife, their other daughter, and the 24-year-old F-150 driver were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the office said.