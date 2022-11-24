Father and daughter killed in Thanksgiving crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A father and daughter are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton. Cherokee deputies said a Ford F-150 was headed eastbound when they crossed the middle line and hit another car.
There was a family of four inside the car that was hit, and deputies said that two did not survive. The 52-year-old father and his 18-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat, were killed in the crash.
His wife, their other daughter, and the 24-year-old F-150 driver were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the office said.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office did not say if any charges were filed in the crash. Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash, but deputies said no injuries were reported from those passengers. The investigation is still under investigation.