Young father shot to death outside of car while his 10-month-old daughter was in the backseat, family says

A young father was shot to death outside of his car while his 10-month-old daughter was in the backseat, his family says.

The shooting happened last Friday in Atlanta's West End neighborhood along Allegheny Street SW, which is off Donnelly Avenue SW and not far from a Kroger grocery store.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the man as 20-year-old Julian Kolb of Carroll County. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke to Kolb's family, who said he was a student at Georgia State University.

Nearly a week since his death, no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. When officers arrived, they found Kolb dead.

"The motive appears to be drug-related," APD Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove previously said.

To help determine the circumstances of the shooting, Dearlove added he needs neighbors in the area to speak up.

"I've never really been to this corridor, it seems to be a quiet area so we're hoping to get community support to assist us with the investigation to keep the peace in the area," he said.