Billing provider for Fayette County Fire reports data breach impacting 2,600+ people

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The billing services provider for Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services reported a data breach that impacted the information for more than 2,600 people.

The county said in a release the provider, EMS Management and Consultants, reported the "incident that may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain patients" but is "unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information in relation to the incident."

The release said that EMS | MC was made aware that Progress Software Corp., a software company that produces a tool that EMS | MC utilizes, MOVEit Transfer, "publicly disclosed zero-day vulnerabilities that impacted" the software.

Zero-day vulnerabilities are those which are discovered by hackers or other actors before the software providers themselves, and as such are exploitable prior to developers applying a fix .

Upon the disclosure of the MOVEit vulnerability, EMS | MC "moved quickly to apply available patching and undertook recommended mitigation steps" then "promptly launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity specialists, to determine the potential impact."

That investigation found an "unknown actor" exploited the vulnerabilities and accessed a server on May 30, "and took certain data from the MOVEit Transfer server during that time."

A "time-consuming review of the data stored on the server at the time of this incident" determined "that certain information relating to 2,625 individuals associated with Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services was present in 94 files on the impacted server at the time of the event."

The county said EMS | MC would be mailing notice letters to the impacted individuals, if they have their valid mailing address.