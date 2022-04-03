National Guard training will produce 'military noises' today in Fayette County; not related to Russia

There is no connection to Russia or military activity in Europe.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Folks in south Fayette County this weekend may hear "military associated noises" at some point as National Guard training happens south of the town of Brooks.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office stressed that the training was planned before recent events in Ukraine, and there is no connection to Russia or military activity in Europe.

The sheriff's office said the training exercise would involve 72 troops and four helicopters across Saturday and Sunday.

The training is taking place on private property, and will include "firing weapons with blanks and other military associated noises." The sheriff's office said no explosives would be used.