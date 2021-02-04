x
Fayetteville

One dead, another critically injured in Fayetteville accident

The crash involved a semi-truck and a pickup, police said.
Credit: WXIA
Fatal accident in Fayetteville, Georgia on April 2, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say one person died on Friday afternoon following an accident in Fayetteville involving a semi-truck.

Fayetteville Police spokesperson Ann Marie Burdett said that police were called to the area of Highway 85 South between the Publix and Kroger grocery stores and just north of Highway 92. There, they said a semi-truck had been involved in an accident with a pickup truck. 

While many details are still under investigation, police said one person has died in the crash and another is reportedly in critical condition. Those involved in the crash have not yet been publicly identified, including the deceased victim.

