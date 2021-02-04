One dead, another critically injured in Fayetteville accident

The crash involved a semi-truck and a pickup, police said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say one person died on Friday afternoon following an accident in Fayetteville involving a semi-truck.

Fayetteville Police spokesperson Ann Marie Burdett said that police were called to the area of Highway 85 South between the Publix and Kroger grocery stores and just north of Highway 92. There, they said a semi-truck had been involved in an accident with a pickup truck.