2 men face kidnapping, aggravated assault charges following Fayetteville subdivision SWAT scene

An 18-year-old died in the incident, police say.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Two men now face several charges in what Fayetteville Police Department investigators have deemed a kidnapping case.

Police released their update Wednesday, a day after they were called to the Woodbyne Subdivision and blocked entry into the neighborhood for hours. Law enforcement descended there after a person called 911 and whispered that they had been kidnapped by an organization, according to police.

Officers arrived at a home along Selwyn Court where 10 people were inside. Nine walked out of the home willingly, an 18-year-old was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to investigators.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Augustus Romain and charged him with two counts each of aggravated sodomy, conspiracy to commit a felony, false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.

At the scene Tuesday, Romain identified himself as Gazi Kodzo, the homeowner, and told an 11Alive crew that he had concerns about how the SWAT situation was handled and questioned how the 18-year-old ended up dead.

While police said it appears the 18-year-old's wounds were self-inflicted, Romain questioned that and called for body cam video to be released.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man was also arrested and faces charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity and obstruction.

Both Romain and the 21-year-old have since been booked into the Fayette County jail on warrants relating to the reported kidnapping. According to police, the two are residents of the home.