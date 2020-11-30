Man killed following SWAT standoff with Fayette County deputies

It happened off South Highway 92 in Fayetteville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after he was shot by Fayette County deputies on Sunday following a roughly two-hour SWAT standoff.

It happened off South Highway 92 in Fayetteville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Alonzo Leroy Landy, 32, died as a result of the incident.

Officials said Landy called 911 around 3 p.m., telling the dispatcher he was telling people to get out of his head and that he was shooting rabbits. During the phone call, the GBI said 911 dispatch heard "numerous gunshots." Then, Landy reported he was barricaded in his house.

Minutes later, deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check.

Meanwhile, Landy stayed on the line with 911, during which dispatch said it could hear continued gunshots. Landy also reportedly told dispatch that he would defend himself and would shoot cops if he had to, according to the GBI.

When deputies got to the scene, the GBI said they stayed back because the 32-year-old was still firing rounds.

Then, at around 3:30 p.m., Landy made another 911 call to report that he had sent a mass text to family saying he “couldn’t handle it anymore.”

By this time, the GBI said medical crews was staged, the Fayette County SWAT team was dispatched, and a perimeter was put up around the property. A negotiation team was also dispatched. All the while, Landy continued to fire a gun, the GBI said.

During the negotiation, officials determined that Landy was intoxicated, to the point that negotiations were "ineffective." Then, about an hour into the negotiations, officials said it appeared Landy was "falling asleep." At thqat point, SWAT officers decided to deploy a robot to find Landy inside the home. However, before the robot was deployed, officials said Landy came outside just after 5 p.m. and began firing an assault rifle at deputies. A deputy returned fire and hit him multiple times, the GBI said.

Landy was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, but he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during this incident.

The case is now being independently investigated by the GBI, and will be turned over to the Fayette County District Attorney's Office for review, once complete.