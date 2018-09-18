FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Police are looking for a man they said stole money that was going to help sick children.

The Fayetteville Police Department said a man stole about $250 from a collection jar that was going towards the Children’s Miracle Network. Police said the jar was set up at a table inside the entrance of the Walmart located on Pavilion Parkway, where two Walmart employees were stationed, encouraging customers to donate.

"It's unconscionable really." said Ann Marie Burdett of Fayetteville PD.

Police said the man was last seen getting into an older model silver Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows and a temporary tag on the back.

Officials posted the suspect’s picture in hopes of bringing him in.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raise funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada, according to their website. Donations stay local to fund treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care.

"That someone would take this as an opportunity to steal from children is just reprehensible," Burdett said.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is part of the Children’s Miracle Network and offers more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs, the website said.

According to Burdett, Walmart employees said they have seen the young man before.

If you have any information on who the man is, you are asked to contact Detective Simpson at tsimpson@fayetteville-ga.gov or 770-719-4227 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

