1 in custody, 1 dead after Fayetteville subdivision put under 'shelter-in-place' order

Residents in the Woodbyne Subdivision have been told they will be able to return Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A person is being questioned after Fayetteville Police said they were called to a reported kidnapping at the Woodbyne Subdivision Tuesday. One man is dead.

Police were called to investigate a "trouble unknown" call Tuesday just after 7:45 a.m. at a home along Selwyn Court, where a person called 911 and whispered that they had been kidnapped by an organization. Though the caller did not offer a location, dispatchers were able to trace it to the subdivision.

As officers arrived, they noticed a person walking a dog coming from the direction of the home. As police tried to make contact with the individual, they ran off, police said. A pursuit ensued with police taking the person into custody. The individual is currently being questioned at the Fayetteville Police Department. The small dog was also recovered and is safe, according to authorities.

At the home, police noticed blinds moving and people stirring from inside, they said. Officers used megaphones to ask people to come out, and nine individuals around the same age group walked out willingly, law enforcement said. One of the individuals indicated there was a tenth person inside.

Utilizing Fayette Police Department SWAT, the sheriff's office SWAT team and Clayton County's EOD robot, officers blocked off the neighborhood and sent in the droid to investigate inside the home where a man was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

As of now, there have been no shots fired, according to police. They added that several people are being questioned about the incident and are not sure who called 911 in the first place. Those who left the home will be questioned by authorities, police said.

Authorities indicated that neighbors will be allowed back into the subdivision by Tuesday evening and assured the area is safe.