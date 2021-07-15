x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dump truck crashes into Fayetteville storefront

The driver crashed into a business off of Highway 85 Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — One lane is blocked Thursday evening as Fayetteville first responders investigate an accident involving a dump truck that crashed into a storefront. 

City officials said the accident happened on Highway 85 North across the highway from Fayette Pavilion. 

The dump truck veered from the roadway and crashed into a store at the shopping plaza, officials. The driver was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

 Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area. 

Related Articles