Dump truck crashes into Fayetteville storefront

The driver crashed into a business off of Highway 85 Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — One lane is blocked Thursday evening as Fayetteville first responders investigate an accident involving a dump truck that crashed into a storefront.

City officials said the accident happened on Highway 85 North across the highway from Fayette Pavilion.

The dump truck veered from the roadway and crashed into a store at the shopping plaza, officials. The driver was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.