Authorities announce arrests of 'most violent offenders' in Operation Phoenix

ATLANTA — The FBI's Atlanta office held a press conference, Thursday, to announceme federal charges for 12 of the "most violent offenders," who they said were behind the bulk of the rise in violent crime in metro Atlanta.

The charges were the result of what was dubbed Operation Phoenix.

Along with members of the FBI, U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, and Atlanta Interim Chief of Police Rodney Bryant attended the briefng, held at Atlanta’s Public Safety Headquarters off Peachtree Street.

