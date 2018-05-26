ATLANTA -- The FBI Atlanta Field Office has announced the death of their Special Agent in Charge because of complications from being exposed to contaminants during his time serving during the 9/11 World Trade Center tragedy.

SAC David J. LeValley served as the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Division since November 2016 and he previously served as the SAC of Criminal and Cyber Division at the Washington Field Office.

LeValley joined the FBI as a special agent in 1996 and was assigned to the New York Division where he served his country following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

He spent several weeks being exposed to many contaminants, according to the press release from the Atlanta Field Office, and his death is a direct result of this.

"Mr. LeValley’s death is a great loss to the entire FBI, but particularly to his family, the FBI Atlanta Division and the Atlanta community. We are honored to have served beside him and are grateful for his leadership and sacrifice."

