x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

local

FBI activity at Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Not many details were given about the situation.
Credit: WXIA

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to 11Alive Wednesday that they are "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity" at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

No other details were released about the situation.

"Beyond that we are not commenting," said public affairs specialist of FBI Atlanta, Kevin Rowson.

11Alive sent a crew to the sheriff's office earlier in the day, which is located on Tara Boulevard,  but didn't see any FBI activity during that time. 

The sheriff's office is led by Sheriff Victor Hill who has been in law enforcement since he was 18 years old. The biography on the website says that in 2005, he was the first African American elected as sheriff in Clayton County.

11Alive will continue to monitor this story and will provide any updates that become available. 

OTHER HEADLINES

2 more Atlanta police officers fired after college student tasing incident caught on camera

US intercepts Russian bombers near American airspace

Bottoms on defunding police: Matter of 'reallocating funds' which Atlanta is 'ahead of the curve' on

Twitter, Square makes Juneteenth a company holiday

VERIFY: Fact-checking photos and claims from the nationwide protests