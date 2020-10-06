FBI activity at Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Not many details were given about the situation.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to 11Alive Wednesday that they are "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity" at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

No other details were released about the situation.

"Beyond that we are not commenting," said public affairs specialist of FBI Atlanta, Kevin Rowson.

11Alive sent a crew to the sheriff's office earlier in the day, which is located on Tara Boulevard, but didn't see any FBI activity during that time.

The sheriff's office is led by Sheriff Victor Hill who has been in law enforcement since he was 18 years old. The biography on the website says that in 2005, he was the first African American elected as sheriff in Clayton County.

11Alive will continue to monitor this story and will provide any updates that become available.