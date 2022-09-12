'Your concern is real' | Customers express fears holiday shopping amid increase in metro Atlanta shootings

Officials said the fear shouldn't keep people from going to the stores.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta shoppers said they are concerned about the number of guns in public places and officials said they could be seeing more of them now for a few reasons - but that doesn't necessarily mean shopping isn't safe.

One factor could be the expansion of Georgia’s open carry law, which allows more people to carry a licensed weapon if they wish, authorities said.

A host of recent shootings in metro Atlanta retail spaces could also be of concern. Third, the shopping crowds are larger than in the last two years because the threat of coronavirus isn't as pertinent as it once was.

Psychotherapist Eddie Reece addressed some of the fears people say they’re having others potentially carrying firearms while shopping.

“We’ve had at least 620 mass shootings this year alone, so way more than before. We’re getting close to twice a day so the fear is very real,” he said.

With the number of recent shootings in metro Atlanta and the expansion of Georgia’s firearms law, Reece said people will have to adapt to the new reality of seeing more guns in public.

“First of all know that your concern is real. The trick is to not let it stop you from living your life," he said.

Family therapist Dr. Shatavia Thomas said high crime rates coupled with access to guns is leading some people to shop online to avoid crowds but Thomas empowers her patients with what they can do to be safe such as:

Don't shop alone

Locate security on-site when you arrive

Avoid calls or texting while walking to and from your car so you are alert

Reece addressed the fear that is outside of reasonable bounds.

“If you were so afraid that you didn’t want to go shopping at Walmart and you didn’t want to go to Perimeter Mall, then that’s when you would want to go talk to someone about it," Thomas said.

As a reminder, Georgia does have an open carry law so guns are allowed at most places.

The exceptions are:

A courthouse, jail or prison

Most places of worship

Polling locations

Power facilities

The airport

Schools