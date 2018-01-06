ATLANTA -- Jabez and Christopher are just 12 and 11 years old but they've already got their own business and it's booming.

These brothers started this journey when they wre just five and three years old when they saw their mother sewing pillows.

They would try to reach up and touch their mom's sewing machine but to avoid any accidents, their mother decided to let the boys sit on her lap while she used the machine.

From there, Jabez and Chrisopher developed a passion for sewing and handcrafting their own pillows.

The idea to start making bow ties and bows came when Jabez, who was 9 at the time, asked his mother if he could make 30 bow ties and 30 bows for the boys and girls in his class for Career Day at his school.

"During Career Day when he outsold all of his classmates, was first to sell-out of inventory, and rushed by teachers wanting more, we knew this was something special. At that moment we knew we had to make something out of the bow ties and Kings and Gents Accessories was born," according to their website.

For more information on these young entrepreneurs, check out their Facebook page.

© 2018 WXIA