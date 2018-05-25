ATLANTA – Located in southwest Atlanta, a 14-year-old is building his YouTube animation empire.

At the age of 14 years old, Sovereign Newell already has nearly 80 videos on his YouTube channel, SovereignMade, and more than a million views.

“When I was five, I kept drawing in a sketchbook and I showed my mom she was like ‘wow'," Sovereign told 11Alive.

Sovereign is a talented eighth-grader at Atlanta Cyber Academy, an online school with Atlanta Public Schools. The academy gives him the freedom to do what he enjoys most.

“I started uploading videos in 2013 and here I am in 2018 - 80 videos and 1 million views,” he said.

11Alive’s Ashley Johnson put Sovereign to the test and had him create an animation of her.

In a span of 3 hours, Sovereign, paying close attention to detail, created the animated version of Ashley by using 50 slides in PowerPoint and transferring them to a movie maker.

Sovereign hopes to make money in the future from his YouTube videos and aspires to become a movie director.

