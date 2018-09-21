ATLANTA - Saturday will mark another face-off between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Clemson Tigers.

And leading the game day excitement in Bobby Dodd Stadium? A six-decades-old tradition known as the Ramblin' Wreck.

"The Wreck has been leading the team onto the field since 1961. So there's a lot of pressure to make sure that you know you continue that tradition," student Hannah Todd told 11Alive.

The 1930 Model A Ford is handled by a squad of students, the Ramblin 'Reck Club, with one student tapped to take the wheel.

Business major Todd is the fourth woman drive the Wreck, a task that requires learning the in's and out's of the antique car.

"You have to learn how to take care of the Wreck, how to change the oil for the Wreck. Clean the spark plugs. Put in radiator fluid," Todd said.

Before the first home game, Todd also had another task before her.

"So I had never driven stick before the Wreck, which surprises a lot of people. I would just practice a lot," Todd said. "Take her out at night. I'd just practice a lot so that I'd be ready."

Matthew DeJonge, an environmental engineering student and president of the club, knew the Ramblin' Wreck was a tradition he wanted to be part of.

"The Wreck itself is approaching 90 years, and it's been on campus here for almost 60," DeJonge said. "Being able to be with the Wreck day in and day out...it's just incredible to be part of a tradition for Georgia Tech for so long."

© 2018 WXIA