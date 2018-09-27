ATLANTA -- An Atlanta improv theater is calling out Ludacris, and they're not going to stop until they get an answer.

Dad's Garage wants Ludacris for one night only. They have one condition. Ludacris is not allowed to rap. They want the Atlanta rapper and actor to do improv comedy with them.

But can Ludacris do improv comedy?

Dad's Garage says yes! And they think he'd be great at it.

Mark Kendall says the performer is a perfect fit. Rappers naturally have good improvisational skills.

The team at Dad's Garage is stopping at nothing until Ludacris gives them an answer! They've made shirts, bags, Youtube videos and a website called "A Ludacris Proposal" dedicated to getting Ludacris to the theater.

Even Colin Mochrie of "Whose Line is it Anyway" fame jumped in and did a video asking for Ludacris to come do imrov.

Here's the mastermind behind the "A Ludacris Proposal" Mark Kendall proposal video.

