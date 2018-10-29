FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Most kids want to dress up as something they're not for Halloween. But one special little girl is choosing to celebrate what makes her different - after what could have been a scary diagnosis.

"I'm going to be Wonder Woman because my brace is strong and I'm strong," Cecilia Stemper said.

She has a sideways curve of the spine and has to wear a brace 23 hours a day to try and correct it before it gets worse. Her mom told her she could take off her brace to trick or treat. But Cecilia said her armor makes her brave. And that's why she's proud to wear it.

"It's helping my back get straighter," she said.

Her pediatrician just diagnosed her in 2017. But Cecilia, now 6 years old, will have to wear a brace until she's 14 or 15 years old, when doctors can assess if it did its job.

"At the beginning, it was a 27-degree curve, which for her age is pretty significant," Cecilia's mom Alicia said. "So, if we did not brace, it would continue to progress - likely resulting in surgery. So that's scary."

Mom said her little girl took the news better than the whole family.

"The first thing she said was, 'This is going to make me stronger,' so we ran with that for her bracing journey," Alicia said.

She didn't know anyone else with scoliosis, so her family got her doll a brace, too.

"The only one who has scoliosis is my doll," Cecilia said.

But, she knows there are other kids out there who have been scared to have scoliosis, too. So, she wants to tell them how she deals with it.

"To relax and think about things you like," she said. "Sometimes, I think about my family, my dogs."

Cecilia wants other kids with scoliosis to know she believes in them - and that they should be brave and courageous. Just like Wonder Woman.

Cecilia got a new brace on Monday called Tornado that has a rainbow-colored swirl.

