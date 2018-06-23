DULUTH, Ga. — An Duluth Police officer is getting love for jumping into action to help save a child was nearly drowned.

According to the Duluth Police Department, Officer Tiller was off duty at a community pool with his wife and daughter when he noticed another father jump into the pool.

When the man resurfaced, he had his som that he pulled from the bottom of the pool, but the child was unresponsive and not breathing.

Tiller noticed the father didn't know CPR, so he sprang into action and pulled the father aside and started CPR on the child. Tiller continued chest compressions until the child coughed up water. Shortly after, the child began breathing on his own, and started to become alert.

During the rescue, 911 was contacted and several emergency personnel began to arrive. Paramedics checked the child, who was released to his father in good condition.

