GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A 6-year-old ravenous reader from Gainesville, Georgia will be featured on Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots” at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Deliyah Arana read more than 1,000 books before beginning preschool. That record has now surpassed 2,000, the Gainesville Times reports. The bookworm loves reading because of the knowledge she gets from each book.

“I love reading and that makes me smart and I love that,” she told 11Alive in 2016.

Her mother encouraged reading from an early age and thinks it helped develop her love of books. “Dedication. It is just 10 to 15 minutes a day,” her mother said. “They still like to do other things like YouTube and play video games, but we just make it a point to limit that time and do something educational.”

Arana was invited to the Library of Congress in January 2017 and named “Librarian For the Day.” She walked around the library with Carla Hayden, the current Librarian of Congress, who posted about their time together on Twitter.

It was fun to have 4-year-old Daliyah Marie Arana of Gainesville, GA as "Librarian For The Day." She's already read more than a 1,000 books. pic.twitter.com/MQfwlUrakO — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) January 11, 2017

The Gainesville 6-year-old is no stranger to the spotlight. She appeared on Steve Harvey’s show last year where the two talked about her goals and Harvey’s mustache being older than Deliyah. She will appear on “Little Big Shots” tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.



