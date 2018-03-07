ATLANTA – A 19-year-old pilot spent less than a month flying around the world to raise awareness for pediatric cancer research.

Logan Tinley, who has been a pilot for a little over a year, specifically did the flight for 8-year-old Ethan Lassiter of Atlanta who is battling a rare form of pediatric brain cancer.

Logan and Ethan’s families go way back.

"I just remember seeing how it affected his family – just wondering how I could help them," Tinley said.

So for Ethan, Logan created the Ascending Frontiers Pediatric Cancer Foundation and began his journey on June 1 from his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

Logan’s journey took him across Canada, Greenland, Northern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Japan.

"The hardest part was the 14-hour flight from Japan to Alaska," he said. "The weather did not cooperate and I landed with much less fuel reserve than I was comfortable with, it was nerve-racking."

Logan finished his flight on Saturday, June 30 from Montana to Texas.

When he landed, Ethan and his family were there to welcome him back.

"They are doing a fight that is so hard and they don’t have a choice," Carrie Lassiter, Ethan’s mom said. "To have a 19-year-old stand-up and say, 'I’m going to do my part to fight for these kids.' It’s a big deal, it’s huge.”

Logan estimated he's raised more than $40,000 for cancer research but hopes to reach $500,000.

