$45 million in federal transportation money allocated for metro Atlanta | Where it's going

Projects that will receive funding include accessibility improvements in Cobb County and transit center upgrades in Clayton County.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) announced this week how $45 million in federal transportation money provided for by the infrastructure bill passed last year will be spent.

The regional commission's executive director, Anna Roach, called it "just a small taste" of what metro Atlanta will see out of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Here's the breakdown:

Clayton County : $11.9 million for upgrades to the county's main transit center in Jonesboro, including covered waiting areas and restrooms.

Cobb County : $11.5 million for safety and accessibility upgrades to the CobbLinc bus/transit system, "prioritizing infrastructure like curb cuts and crosswalks."

MARTA : $12.1 million for 22 new compressed natural gas buses.

: $12.1 million for 22 new compressed natural gas buses. Region-wide: $11.9 million for a pilot program that will allow "local transit agencies to purchase electric buses and install EV charging stations."

ARC said the total costs of all these projects would be $58 million, with the $13 million difference including local matching funds.

"The project list was developed in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Transportation and local transportation agencies to include time-sensitive projects for which funding could be authorized by the end of the state fiscal year on June 30, 2022," a release said.

The commission also highlighted several Georgia Department of Transportation programs focused in metro Atlanta that will be receiving federal funds, as well.

Those include:

Barrow and Henry counties : $640,000 for two future road projects, one in each county.

: $640,000 for two future road projects, one in each county. Barrow, Dawson and Walton counties : Unspecified amount for bridge upgrades.

: Unspecified amount for bridge upgrades. Cobb and Douglas counties : Unspecified amount for truck-friendly lanes on State Road 6.

: Unspecified amount for truck-friendly lanes on State Road 6. South Fulton County: Unspecified amount for intersection improvements at State Road 92 and South Fulton Parkway.