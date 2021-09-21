FedEx looking to fill thousands of positions in Atlanta

ATLANTA — FedEx is gearing up for a busy holiday season and needs help delivering packages. They say they are looking to hire 5,400 people in Atlanta.
According to the company, positions include package handlers, drivers, and other support positions. They said while some are seasonal hires, "many" may become full-time job opportunities "as demand for our services grows and our networks expand."
Applicants need to be at least 18 years old. They have no minimum education requirements and said those who apply are subject to a criminal background check and drug screen.
The hiring events will be held in-person on Sept. 23 and virtually.
FedEx Ground, Atlanta
4633 Southpark Blvd.
Ellenwood, GA 30291
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
FedEx Express (Media Spokesperson on-site from 10AM-12PM)
3600 Inner Loop Road
Atlanta, GA 30354
10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
FedEx Freight, Atlanta
4290 Thurman Road
Conley, GA 30288
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Interested applicants can apply at this location or virtually at fedex.com/hiringday