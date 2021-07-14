Many FedEx customers fed up over delivery delays. Company says it's hiring more than 2,000 in metro Atlanta facilities

FedEx said it has been experiencing a "peak-like" surge in package volume because of the growth of e-commerce.

AUSTELL, Ga. — Delivery delays have metro Atlanta residents fired up, many said their FedEx packages are taking weeks to arrive - or have not arrived at all.

Back in late April, Charles Goldberg needed to ship his father's electronics from New York City to Atlanta, after his father's passing. He said he sent half of his equipment through UPS and the other half on FedEx.

One week later, his UPS boxes made it home.

"I shipped the box April 28 and receive the [FedEx] package May 13," he said. "The speaker was totally damaged. It was torn up, the box was crushed, the speaker was crushed."

At first, he filed a claim saying his box was missing, but once it arrived, he filed a damage shipment claim. Even then, he said he waited weeks to hear back from the shipping company. That's until he received a $509 settlement check Monday.

"Probably one of the most frustrating feelings in the world," he said. "Here you have some audio equipment of some value that has also sentimental value from my dad, and here's a big corporation that specializes in delivering packages to people and you trust them and they can't tell you what happened to your package."

While Goldberg was able to receive his package and a check, others across Georgia are still waiting for their delivery.

Over in Dallas, Georgia, Dennis Sparrow said he's had to file four separate claims with FedEx for his lost packages. Three of them in April.

"I keep going through this process, I never hear anything from FedEx," Sparrow said. "You guys are this big company, you guys provide these tracking numbers - why do you provide tracking numbers if you can't track any packages?"

He said his tracking information showed that his package was stuck in FedEx's Austell facility but the company has not been able to provide him more information on the whereabouts of his delivery.

"They never came back to me and told me where they were, could they track them ... FedEx hasn't said anything to me," he added. "Every time I've had a problem I've opened up a case and they never contacted me about any package."

Margaret Grosel, who lives in Newnan, said she has a similar frustration. She's been waiting for a medical assist bed that weighs more than 100 pounds.

"They asked me if I would mind picking it up! This is a bed I need to raise my feet, elevate my head for medical reasons. They're not understanding that we plan as consumers to have things arrive in time for things like if you have a surgery coming up and you know you're going to be needing something, you plan," she said.

She said she placed two separate orders on June 19. Both were scheduled to arrive on the 23rd, but only one arrived on time. The other package, which like Sparrow's package, went through the Austell facility, still remains missing.

"They said they're overloaded up in Austell and it's been that way for a couple of months. Sometimes you miss the mark and that's okay but this is an egregious delay," she added. "This is far too long for us to be waiting."

FedEx said it has been experiencing a "peak-like" surge in package volume because of the growth of e-commerce. Here's their statement:

“FedEx Ground continues to experience a peak-like surge in package volume due to the explosive growth of e-commerce. We are optimizing our capacity through technology enhancements and ongoing expansion projects, and are recruiting new team members across our network to meet the growing demand for our innovative e-commerce services, including unmatched seven-day residential delivery.

In the greater Atlanta area, we are hiring more than 2,100 team members across our various facilities. We offer competitive wages that vary by location and shift."