City of Dunwoody asks for public's feedback for proposed park project

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody is asking for public feedback regarding a park proposal.

The city began the master planning process for two new park properties in July 2021.

It includes plans for park properties at 5435 Roberts Drive and at 4809, 4819 Vermack Road.

Since meeting in July, the master plan for the park at 5435 Roberts Drive was approved, Dunwoody's Parks and Recreation Director Brett Walker said.

Now, the city is focused on soliciting additional community feedback for the park on Vermack Road that still requires approval by the city, Walker added.

"We're going to take a little more time to get feedback from our constituents and that's paramount in our process. We want to make sure we build the parks that our communities want," Walker said.

Cost estimates for the parks include $10,449,606 for 5435 Roberts Drive and $4,327,474 for Vermack Road.

The approved Roberts Drive master plan includes the following features:

Multi-use field for multiple sports

2 tennis courts

4 pickleball courts

Splash pad

Older and younger children's ADA/sensory playground

Basketball courts – 1 full-size, 1 half-size

Restroom facilities

Public art

Nature trail

The Updated Vermack Master Plan includes the following features: