Coroner identifies Rabun County lightning strike victim as Gainesville man

The 39-year-old was killed in the lightning strike last weekend.

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — The coroner in Rabun County on Saturday identified the victim killed in a lightning strike the previous weekend.

According to Rabun County Coroner Sam Beck, that victim was 39-year-old Felipe Flores of Gainesville. A full autopsy remains pending, he said.

The lightning strike occurred near a mountain top in Mountain City, the National Lightning Safety Council said earlier this week.

The organization has reported three US lightning fatalities in 2022 so far - including the one in Georgia.

In 2021 there were 11 lightning fatalities, the lowest number in nearly 10 years.

Georgia, however, is in the hot seat, or lightning zone; the organization ranks the Peach State as having one of the highest in lightning fatalities from 2011 to 2020.

Though being struck is rare, according to Dr. Mary Ann Cooper, a direct strike is not the only way someone can be injured by lightning, and the repercussions for those who live can be lifelong.

Cooper, who is an emergency physician and lightning injuries and lightning injury prevention expert, told 11Alive about the dangers of lightning and the ways people can protect themselves.

"There's lots of other ways to be injured," Dr. Cooper said. "We tell people not to stand close to trees because lightning hits the tree -- it comes down and a portion jumps across to the person as a side flash or side splash."