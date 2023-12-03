Deadline to apply for FEMA disaster relief approaching for those affected by January tornadoes

Monday, March 20 is the last day to apply for FEMA disaster relief, and the last day to apply for a low-interest disaster loan is Friday, March 17.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The weather was much different two months ago. In all, 14 tornadoes touched down in Georgia back in mid-January, and that left many people trying to clean up the damages to homes and businesses.

The storms may seem like yesterday, but it's now only a matter of days before some much-needed financial help will no longer be available.

Monday, March 20 is the last day to apply for FEMA disaster relief, and the last day to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration is Friday, March 17.

Maria Padron, a media specialist with FEMA, tells 11Alive you can apply for disaster assistance in several ways.

"One of them is apply online through disasterassistance.gov, another one is downloading the FEMA app, also calling us at 800-621-3362 or visiting a center that we have opened," Padron said. "That's Spalding Senior Center located at 885 Memorial Drive in Griffin."

You can get a wide range of federal assistance.

"We provide rental assistance, home repairs, and replacement of personal property. We might be able to replace a computer, as well as medical supplies like wheelchair, dentures, medicines. Also, we provide moving and storage expenses," Padron said.

FEMA encourages you to apply for help even if you have insurance.

“They should have certain information available, such as their banking account number, their Social Security number, their policy number and the name of the insurance company, the list of damages, and the new address where they are living now,"

FEMA reports almost 9,000 Georgians have applied for assistance so far.

You can go to the following locations to apply for assistance:

Henry County: Locust Grove Library, 115 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Locust Grove. Hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Locust Grove Library, 115 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Locust Grove. Hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Troup County : William Griggs Recreation Center, 716 Glenn Robinson Dr., LaGrange. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: William Griggs Recreation Center, 716 Glenn Robinson Dr., LaGrange. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spalding County : Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 132 W Cherry St., Griffin. Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 132 W Cherry St., Griffin. Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Spalding County: Spalding Senior Center, 885 Memorial Drive, Griffin. Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a business recovery live webinar on Tuesday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to noon, at www.GeorgiaSBDC.org/training.

The SBA will also hold a tornado disaster recovery business outreach fair on Wednesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fairmont Park, 241 Blanton Street, Griffin.