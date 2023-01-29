FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. — FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center in Troup County for those impacted by the severe storms and tornados on January 12.
One-on-one help will be provided to residents and small business owners will be available seven days a week at the William J. Griggs Community Center in LaGrange from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FEMA says that some of the assistance offered includes rental payments, personal property, lodging reimbursement, basic home repairs, and any other "serious" needs.
For more information on the disaster recovery, visit FEMA's website here.