FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Troup County

It comes after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight line winds and tornadoes caused heavy damage in the area.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center in Troup County for those impacted by the severe storms and tornados on January 12.

One-on-one help will be provided to residents and small business owners will be available seven days a week at the William J. Griggs Community Center in LaGrange from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEMA says that some of the assistance offered includes rental payments, personal property, lodging reimbursement, basic home repairs, and any other "serious" needs.