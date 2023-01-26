FEMA disaster recovery centers in Spalding, Henry, Butts counties | What to know

FEMA officials will offer assistance to those impacted by the Georgia tornadoes.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several federal disaster assistance centers have opened in Georgia counties hardest hit by a tornado outbreak earlier this month.

FEMA is now providing one-on-one assistance to people directly impacted by the Jan. 12 severe storms.

People who can't make it to the center can also apply for FEMA resources online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

For needs directly related to the Jan. 12 onslaught of severe weather, FEMA may be able to provide individual assistance via grant money (that does not have to be paid back). Below are grant aids people can apply for:

Rental assistance for those who needed to be relocated because of storm-related damage.

for those who needed to be relocated because of storm-related damage. Personal propert y that was damaged or destroyed during weather events.

that was damaged or destroyed during weather events. Lodging reimbursements for those who had to stay in a hotel temporarily.

for those who had to stay in a hotel temporarily. Basic home repairs for homeowners whose homes were damaged by the severe weather.

for homeowners whose homes were damaged by the severe weather. Other serious needs caused by the recent storms.

FEMA said it will only accept one application per household and it does not pay for lost or spoiled food. Federal disaster officials said when one registers with FEMA the application may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration for a disaster home loan.

"There is no obligation to take the loan if offered," FEMA said. "Residents who are not approved may be referred back to FEMA for additional grant consideration."

Below are details about the different disaster assistance centers and where to find them.

FEMA disaster centers in Georgia

Spalding County

Opens Jan. 25.

Location: Spalding County Senior Center

885 Memorial Dr. Griffin, GA 30223

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week

Henry County

Opens Jan. 27

Location: Locust Grove Recreation Center

10 Cleveland Street Locust Grove, GA 30248

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week

Butts County

Opens Jan. 27

Location: Daughtry Park Recreation Center

576 Earnest Biles Dr. Jackson, GA 30233

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week