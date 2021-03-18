FEMA setting up $2 billion funeral assistance program for COVID-19 victims

The agency is currently working with stakeholder groups to provide this assistance and enlist their help with outreach to families and communities.

ATLANTA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is going to start reimbursing families of coronavirus victims for funeral expenses.

On Thursday, State Reps. Penny Houston (R-Nashville) and Gerald Greene (R-Cuthbert) announced that the agency will provide financial resources for families who incurred funeral expenses for a loved one who died as a result of COVID-19 in 2020.

The agency has $2 billion for the reimbursements.

“South Georgia has experienced first-hand the devastation and loss of life under the grips of this pandemic,” Rep. Houston said in a statement. “Already faced with incredible loss, Georgia families must also deal with the financial burden from burying their loved ones, and this federal assistance will surely be a blessing for South Georgia families during this difficult time.”

According to a release sent to 11Alive, the Federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 provided FEMA with funds to reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

According to the FEMA website, the agency is currently working with stakeholder groups to provide this assistance and enlist their help with outreach to families and communities. The agency plans to launch this program in April 2021.

“It is no doubt that funeral expenses can be overwhelming for families already struggling financially during this pandemic,” Rep. Greene said in a statement. “This program could alleviate these unexpected costs, and I encourage families who’ve lost their loved ones to this terrible disease to consider applying for the program once it has launched this spring.”

FEMA reports it will release final guidance to potential applicants soon. Those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to gather and keep documentation.