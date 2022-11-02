Police warn of dangerous drugs after fentanyl, meth seized in Forest Park drug bust

The drug bust Wednesday was part of the newly developed Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement (C.A.G.E.) Unit.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Multiple Clayton County police agencies and Homeland Security investigators busted seven kilograms of fentanyl, a little over 15 pounds, and more than one pound of meth at a Forest Park home.

The drug bust Wednesday was part of the newly developed Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement (C.A.G.E.) Unit, which includes the police departments in Clayton County, Forest Park, Riverdale, Jonesboro, Lake City and Lovejoy.

This comes as rainbow fentanyl, a colorful pill version, has plagued communities all across the country including some counties in Georgia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 107,4000 people in the country died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings in a 12-month period, ending in January 2022. Of those deaths, 67% involved synthetic opioids like Fentanyl, a report from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration stated.

A recent report by the Georgia Department of Public Health says adolescents (persons aged 10-19 years) are even most at risk of overdosing from the drug.

“The synthetic drug Fentanyl is so powerful that it can be lethal even with a small dose. Considering the amount of drugs seized in our city, it could have wiped out an entire community our size,” Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark said.

In some cases, drug dealers mix other illicit drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, with fentanyl making many users unaware.