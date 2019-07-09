ATLANTA — One person was killed and four others hurt in a fiery wreck along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 3000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, N.W., just inside of Interstate 285 at about 3 a.m., when a tractor-trailer truck collided with a minivan.

Atlanta Police said that one person was killed in the wreck. Four other individuals were transported to a hospital with what were described as critical injuries from the wreck.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the wreck.

