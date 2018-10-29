GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators say no other vehicles were involved in a fiery crash that sent a Gwinnett County police officer to the hospital early Monday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Scenic Highway around 5 a.m. Officers handling the accident haven't released many details. However, they could say that the accident may have been the result of a "medical-event for the officer."

Fortunately, other responding officers were able to put out the flames and emergency crews rushed the officer to a local hospital.

His injuries are considered minor according to a spokesperson for the department.

© 2018 WXIA