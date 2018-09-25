GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man walked out of his home carrying a weapon after his ex-wife called police during a domestic dispute; multiple officers shot him and now, the GBI is investigating.

According to Gwinnett County Police, the shooting happened off Alex Lane in Lawrenceville around 8 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Police said a divorced couple living in the same home got into a dispute, and the ex-husband assaulted the woman. The GBI identified him as William Payton, 57.

The woman was able to escape and call 911, police said. According to police, Payton then grabbed a firearm and barricaded himself inside the home.

Some time after police arrived, Payton came out on the porch and, according to officers, pointed it in the direction of the responding unit.

"The suspect exited his house, came outside on his front porch and eventually pointed his firearm at several of our officers, forcing them to discharge their firearms," Cpl Michelle Pihera with Gwinnett Police said at the scene.

The officers shot the suspect multiple times, and he was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine if the man fired a shot.

