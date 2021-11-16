Woman spits on MARTA bus driver during fight along Atlanta street: Police report

The video - which appears to be from the fight -- posted on social media shows the commotion happening hear the bus and the red car.

ATLANTA — A video circulating on social media appears to show a MARTA bus driver in a fight with others in traffic.

11Alive reached out to MARTA to find out if they were looking into the incident; they said Atlanta Police were investigating.

The police report taken that day, on Nov. 12, said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lee Street to speak with the bus driver who told them she got into a dispute with the driver of a red car.

According to APD, the bus driver said she was at the green traffic light at the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Sandtown Road SW and the red car was not moving.

The police report indicates the bus driver then got out to see if the people inside of the car were OK. She claimed one of them stepped out of the car and spit in her face six times.

That's when police said the dispute became physical. The video - which appears to be from the fight -- posted on social media shows the commotion happening hear the bus and the red car.