Final farewell to renowned educator, author and Civil Rights activist Dr. Christine King Farris

King Farris is the fourth Black American to lie in state in the Capitol

ATLANTA — Dr. Christine King Farris, a renowned educator, author, and Civil Rights activist, was lying in state at the Georgia Capitol Friday. She is one of only four Black Americans to receive this honor, including her sister-in-law Coretta Scott King.

King Farris' life and contributions are being celebrated by both dignitaries and the public. The Capitol Rotunda slowly filled as people eagerly gathered to pay tribute to a woman who was determined to pave the way for change.

King Farris' remarkable journey includes her time as a professor at Spelman College and her unwavering efforts for equal rights. Friday's service provided the public with an opportunity to celebrate the full range of her life and work.

"Although she walked with kings, she always kept the common touch," Former representative Vernon Jones expressed.

This sentiment echoed the one shared by many who recognized King Farris' ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

One side featured a portrait of King Farris herself, while on the other side, her late brother's image symbolized the legacy she helped carry.

"Her eyes bore witness to so much, yet she never let go of the prize— the price of freedom, the prize of justice, the prize of peace," one of the attendees James Beverly said.

While family, friends, and dignitaries gathered under the dome to honor King Farris, outside the Capitol, admirers like Venus Dawson came together to reflect on the impact she had made.

#RIGHTNOW a memorial service for Dr. Christine King Farris is taking place inside the rotunda of the Georgia Capitol. I’ll have more on the service later on @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Bufocus5dj — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) July 14, 2023

"I met Dr. Farris back in 2005 at Spelman College. Some relatives attended Spelman College at the time during those years. So I was able to meet her in person," Dawson said.

Crowds gathered outside, united in their appreciation for a life dedicated to serving others. They watched with reverence as some of Georgia's most prominent figures paid their heartfelt tributes. Rev. Raphael Warnock was among those present.

"And when she shall die. Take her and cut her into little stars. She shall make the face of heaven so fine that all the earth. Shall grow in love with night. And pay no worship to the garish sun," Warnock recited.