ATLANTA — Looking to take part in the Final Four in Atlanta -- without spending hundreds of dollars on game tickets?

The Atlanta Basketball Host Committee and the NCAA announced several fan events for April 3-6, leading up to the NCAA Men’s Division I Championship as part of the Final Four.

The events, planned with families and basketball fans of all ages in mind, will include a variety of free or low-cost, family-friendly options.

“We are excited to welcome renowned musical and basketball talent to the city of Atlanta,” said Carl Adkins, executive director of the Atlanta Basketball Host Committee. “With daily activities, concerts and National Championship games in all three divisions being held in one weekend, the NCAA Final Four will give Atlanta locals and visitors alike unique and affordable opportunities to be part of the Final Four.”

On Friday, April 3, fans will be able to get a first look at the court set up inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium at the free Reese’s Final Four Friday. During the event, the four teams participating in the Final Four will hold open practices, which are free to the public. The practices will be followed by the Reese’s All-Star Game, featuring the top senior NCAA student-athletes.

“Atlanta prides itself on being a world-class host for the sporting world’s biggest events, and we are proud to host the Final Four for the fifth time,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Thank you to the NCAA, the Atlanta Sports Council, the Atlanta Basketball Host Committee—and a special thank you to the women and men in public safety who put themselves in harm’s way to ensure a safe, secure and fun event for visitors and residents alike.”

Fan events will include the Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, held at the Georgia World Congress Center beginning April 3 until April 6. Fan Fest tickets will be on sale beginning Wednesday, January 15 at $10 per person with free admission for children 12 and under and Capital One cardholders.

The March Madness Music Festival will also tip off on Friday, April 3, with the AT&T Block Party, on Saturday, April 4, with Coca-Cola Music and continue through Sunday, April 5, with Capital One JamFest, featuring Taylor Swift as the headliner. Located in Centennial Olympic Park, the festival is free to the public and will include a variety of music artists, which will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

The NCAA Men’s Division II and III National Championships will be held on Sunday, April 5, at State Farm Arena. The Division III game will tipoff at 12:30 p.m. and the Division II game will begin at 4 p.m. The games are free and open to the public.

Youth basketball fans ages 18 and under can also be part of the Final Four action with the NCAA Final Four Dribble presented by Buick. The one-of-a-kind and free Final Four event will take place on Sunday, April 5, beginning with check-in at 1 p.m. in downtown Atlanta.

“Conducting all three national basketball championships in one city on the same weekend provides student-athletes from each division, as well as their fans, a special experience,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “We’re thrilled about all the games and the fan events we have planned for the Final Four weekend, leading up to the Division I National Championship Game.”

The NCAA Final Four Semifinals will take place on Saturday, April 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The winners of the two games will advance to the NCAA Final Four Division I National Championship on Monday, April 6.

Fans should note that all events and venues require clear bags, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a cashless facility. Card and mobile payments are the only methods of payment accepted inside the stadium. The stadium does feature cash-to-card machines for those who prefer not to use their own cards or who prefer to carry cash.

The NCAA Final Four app presented by AT&T will feature the most up-to-date event information and tips. The app will be available for download on Selection Sunday.

To learn more about the 2020 Final Four, including additional information about fan events, Know Before You Go tips, ticketing and volunteer opportunities, visit the Final Four website.